New scam targeting Mumbai cops? Policemen's salary accounts hacked

Several cops complained about withdrawals from their salary accounts; not clear yet whether only police personnel are being targeted in this fraud

Mumbai's cops have turned victims, as several of their salary accounts were reportedly hacked to withdraw their money. Sources said that on Wednesday, several cops reported that after their salary was credited to their account on November 1, they received SMS alerts about withdrawals from Axis Bank, which provides banking facilities to Mumbai Police. The cops were shocked, as their debit card was in their possession and they had not withdrawn any cash.



A Worli-based woman constable complained to the Cuffe Parade police that she had received two text messages about withdrawals of Rs 10,000 each. Similar complaints were received at Cuffe Parade, Matunga, DB Marg, Shivaji Park and Bandra police stations. Sources said that one of the victims, another woman constable, was left with just a few hundred rupees in her account after the hack.

It is not clear yet whether it's just police personnel being targeted, or whether this is part of a larger wave of card fraud. This crime is very personal to the cops but, shockingly, the top brass of the department has not commented on assigning any dedicated team that will investigate the case.

A DCP-rank officer said that an FIR would be lodged only after a preliminary inquiry report was prepared by the bank. All the police stations are carrying out preliminary inquiries.

A spokesperson from Axis Bank said, "The bank is investigating the matter and will co-operate with the relevant authorities in this regard. The interests of customers shall be protected."

Not the first time

In June 2013, Axis Bank accounts of over 30 cops were compromised and their money was withdrawn in Greece. Later, it was revealed to be the handiwork of Bulgarian fraudsters, who had fitted skimmers in many ATMs in south Mumbai.

The cops were among 79 Indian nationals whose card were cloned in this manner, allowing the crooks to siphon off Rs 23 lakh.

One of the accused was later traced in Bulgaria, but the Union Home Ministry had decided to not to extradite him to India and instead asked the local authorities in Bulgaria to subject the suspect to prosecution.

Problem zones

Cops reported the card fraud at Cuffe Parade, Matunga, DB Marg, Shivaji Park and Bandra police stations.

