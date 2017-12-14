New Sunburn venue in Pune irks authorities and residents

The controversy around the Sunburn music festival to be held between December 28 and 31 in Pune, refuses to settle

The controversy around the Sunburn music festival to be held between December 28 and 31 in Pune, refuses to settle. The organisers' decision to host the 11th edition of the festival at the Lavale's Oxford Golf Resort, after being denied licence at other venues in the city, appears to have irked both, authorities and residents alike. While locals said they would ensure that the festival doesn't take place at all, Pune Police claims that no permission was taken from them for the new venue.

The Sunburn poster that announced the new venue

mid-day in November had reported that the police had denied permission for the fest to be hosted at Mahalakshmi Lawns on Nagar Road Highway over security issues. Following that, the organisers had to shift the venue to a private resort.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde said he was aware of the new venue, but no permission had been sought for the event. Meanwhile, Piyusha Dagade of Bavdhan Sarpanch said, "We condemn the festival as it is against our culture. We do not want Pune to be the new Goa."

When contacted, Harinder Singh of Percept, which is organising the show, said, "We have followed legal procedures, before finalising the venue."