New twist in Kerala godman's bobbitisation case; 'friend' files petition

Kochi: The Kerala godman's bobbitisation case took yet another turn on Monday when the "friend' of the 23-year-old accused woman filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala High Court stating that she is under house arrest and hence various new stories are coming up.

Ayyapa Das, in his petition, states that the swami, Gangesanantha Teerthapadar, had misbehaved with the woman when she was young.

This new development comes days after police asked the trial court in the state capital to order a lie detector and brain mapping test and a detailed medical check up of the woman who has alleged that the police probe is not a fair one and hence only a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe will reveal the real truth.

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old godman is currently in judicial custody till July 1 and his bail petition that came up Mondayat the trial court was posted for Tuesday.