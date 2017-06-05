New wells ensure Pimpri women don't have to climb mountain for water

Thanks to four new wells built there, the village women no longer have to climb a mountain to fetch water

The wells took two months to build and were planned after a four-month study by experts

Time was when fetching water used to be an uphill task for the women of Vandre village in Mulshi taluka, who had to climb up a mountain every day to get their daily quota of drinking water. But the village's thirst has finally been slaked by four new 25x25 ft wells built in two different hamlets there.

Sarpanch Lahu Walunj and Jalindra Dhamale said, "These wells have been helpful to us during the summer, when there was a scarcity of water. Now, we are hoping that in the monsoon, the wells will also convert to water banks for rainwater harvesting. Our women had to climb up the mountain to bring down water, but now the wells will supply enough water for us and our cattle through the year."

The wells were built in Susale Vasati and Pimpri Vasati by the NGO TERRE (Technology, Education, Research and Rehabilitation for the Environment) Policy Centre, as part of the CSR initiatives of Persistent Foundation.

Vinitaa Apte, president of TERRE, said, "It took us around two months to construct the well. We located a few natural ponds and converted them into wells. It has been done after a four-month study by experts."