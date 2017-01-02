New Year horror: Women molested in front of cops in Bengaluru

2017 begun on a shocking note for Bengaluru as women were molested by drunk men on the streets on New Year’s eve. What was most appalling about the incident was the fact that it took place in the presence of around 15,000 policemen.

According to reports, the shameful incident occurred in MG Road and Brigade Road. Men not only groped women, but also verbally abused the females who had gathered to ring in the New Year. All this even as the cops played silent spectators.

The fact that the deadline for New Year revellery was extended beyond 2 am only made matters worse for the women. Some reports even claimed that they had to take off their heels and run from the spot.

While no report has been filed in the case, many eyewitnesses have apparently confirmed the incident to media houses. According to one of the reports, the Bengaluru police did not receive any molestation complaints from women, but they did repel drunk and misbehaving men.