New York waiter calls Asian diner 'Ching Chong'

A restaurant in the US has fired a waiter for alleged racism after the employee wrote "Ching Chong" on an Asian diner's receipt in place of her name.

Cornerstone Cafe in Manhattan's East Village apologised publicly and fired the employee after acknowledging that a server had referred to a customer as "Ching Chong" on the slip for a to-go order of steak and eggs, NBC News reported.

The controversy began after a Facebook user named Ziggy Chau, shared a photo of the receipt, which reportedly belonged to a "friend's mother."