New Zealand whitewash India eves 5-0 in hockey

Hamilton: The New Zealand women's hockey team hammered India 6-2 in the final match of the series to complete a 5-0 whitewash here on Saturday.

The Black Sticks were untroubled from the start with Olivia Merry converting a splendid field goal in the fourth minute of the first quarter. She starred in the first 15 minutes coming up with another field goal in the 15th minute to give her team a strong start with a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. It was Natasha Fitzsimons (37), Samantha Harrison (38) and Kirsten Pearce (40) who ensured New Zealand put India under pressure going into the final quarter.