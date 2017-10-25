There was evidence the Newtown school shooter had an interest in children that could be categorised as pedophilia, but there was no proof he ever acted on it, according to FBI documents released.



Representation pic

The records were among more than 1,500 pages of documents released by the FBI in connection with its investigation of the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 first-graders and six educators before killing himself as police arrived. The records also say there was evidence Lanza began contemplating the attack as early as March 2011.

"The shooter did not 'snap,' but instead engaged in careful, methodical planning and preparation," the FBI's behavioral analysis unit wrote. "The shooter was fascinated with past shootings and researched them thoroughly. The shooter shared many similar characteristics and behaviours with other active shooters."

The behavioural analysis unit document did not say exactly what evidence there was that Lanza had a pedophilic interest in children. But another document says an unidentified woman told the FBI that Lanza said adult-child sexual relationships could be "possibly beneficial to both parties."

The woman, who said she had an "online relationship" with Lanza for more than two years before the school shooting, said Lanza did acknowledge that adult-child sexual relationships could be "unhealthy," and he did not express any personal sexual interest in children.