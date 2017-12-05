NGT slams AAP govt for not filing action plan to curb air pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday came down heavily on the Delhi government for not filing a comprehensive action plan on ways to deal with air pollution in the city and slammed authorities for holding the India-Sri Lanka cricket match desp

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday came down heavily on the Delhi government for not filing a comprehensive action plan on ways to deal with air pollution in the city and slammed authorities for holding the India-Sri Lanka cricket match despite bad air quality. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar took exception over the failure of the AAP government to file the report despite its specific order. During the hearing, the government said it needed more time to file the action plan as the chief secretary and environment secretary have been recently changed. The tribunal directed the government to file the report within 48 hours.

"Where is your action plan? Why have you not submitted it? What can we do if you keep on changing everybody? It's not our problem if people don't stick to you. You keep on doing meetings but tell us a single step you've taken in the last four days to combat air pollution," the bench said.

