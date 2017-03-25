Court allows accused in 2011 Mumbai blasts to pursue law



Representational Image

The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday allowed an accused in the Mumbai blasts case of 2011, to pursue the LLB degree.

Nadeem Ahmed, an accused in the blasts at Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar, and Dadar West on July 13, 2011, which claimed 26 lives and injured 130, had filed an application before the special court seeking permission to fill the form of CET to pursue the LLB course.

Special NIA court Judge V V Patil, after hearing the arguments of Ahmed’s lawyer and prosecutor, noted in the order, "In my view, as Ahmed wants to pursue further education from jail, the permission as sought can be granted to him. Hence, Ahmed is permitted to fill the form of CET to take admission in the LLB course through jail."

The cops had charge-sheeted Indian Mujahideen (IM) co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and six others in the case.

The court has asked the jail superintendents to produce all of them who are imprisoned in various jails, through video conferencing on the next hearing, April 4.