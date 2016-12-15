NIA court orders probe into jail custodial violence

The special NIA court directed the Bhoiwada metropolitan magistrate court yesterday to conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged custodial assault of 2006 Malegoan blast accused by four Arthur Road Jail officials. It also pulled up the medical officer of JJ Hospital for failing to submit a detailed report on the alleged victim’s condition.

On December 7, Malegaon blast case accused Manoharsingh Narwariya told the court that four jail officials — AS Pansare, HS Mint, Sachin Zinzurde and guard Shivaji Devkar — had brutally assaulted him five days prior. Both his hands had plaster casts, hinting at fractures. After recording his statement, the court directed the medical officer of JJ Hospital to submit a sealed report on Narwariya’s injuries.

Yesterday, the court hauled up the medical officer for failing to follow its order. “The officer, Amol Bhikane, simply submitted the originals of the case record, dated December 5, on December 9, without examining the accused. It appears that the medical officer has contravened the order passed by the court… It is necessary to take legal action against him for not complying with the order dated December 7.”

Besides initiating a thorough investigation, the Bhoiwada court has been told to issue a notice to Dr Bikane to justify why he shouldn’t be punished for disregarding the court order.