Nigerian leaves behind legacy of 130 wives



Mohammed Bello Abubakar. Pic/YouTube



Abuja: A former Muslim preacher, who rose to fame in Nigeria for marrying 130 women, has died at the age of 93. Mohammed Bello Abubakar died from an unknown illness on January 28 in Bida of Niger State and large crowds turned out for his funeral the next day.

His assistant, Mutairu Salawudeen Bello, said he died at home "following a brief illness".

Abubakar became a controversial figure for his unusual interpretation of the Quran - that a man could take as many wives as he was able to comfortably accommodate.

He fathered 203 children. Some of the women he wed are believed to be pregnant.