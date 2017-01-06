Nigerian who'd escaped from Mumbai police custody nabbed

John K Chukwuemeka Okoro

It took a team of 20 officers of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) last night to nab the Nigerian who had fled from their Azad Maidan unit on January 2. John Kennedy Chukwuemeka Okoro (36) was handed over to the Azad Maidan police in the wee hours of today.

Okoro, who was released after serving his sentence for drug peddling, was scheduled to be deported. He had escaped when the police were in the process of preparing his deportation papers.

On his tail

“A team from all five units of the ANC had been working to zero in on his location. On Thursday night, information was received that he was spotted in Borivli; a trap was laid and he was nabbed around 10.30 pm,” a source said.

An ANC officer said, “He was trying to flee to Bengaluru. It is believed that after he escaped from ANC’s custody, he met some of his friends and took shelter in their homes in Navi Mumbai; but he knew that the police were looking for him and didn’t want to be deported, so he decided to leave the state.”

An officer said, “We have arrested him. He will be produced in a court on Friday.”

HL: Nigerian who’d escaped from custody nabbed

Asif Rizvi

