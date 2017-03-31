Nikki Haley: Mother denied judgeship in India for being a woman

New York: US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Wednesday claimed her mother, who had studied to be a lawyer in India, was not allowed to sit on the bench as a judge because she was a woman.

"My mother, you know, when you didn't have a lot of education in India, my mother actually was able to go to law school. And she was actually put up to be one of the first female judges in India, but because of the situation with women she wasn't allowed to sit on the bench. But how amazing for her to watch her daughter become governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to UN," Haley said. Haley was born to Ajit Singh Randhawa and mother Raj Kaur Randhawa, who had emigrated from India to Canada and then to the US in the 1960s.