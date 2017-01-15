Nine die due to cold wave in UP



A man uses fire to clean a frozen water pipeline in Shimla. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Nine deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh as a severe cold wave gripped northern India on Saturday with Himachal Prade­sh’s Keylong and J&K ’s Kargil registering minus 13.9 and minus 15.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the national Capital here recorded its lowest temperature of the season.

According to the Met office, another spell of rain and sno­wfall is expected both in Himachal and J&K on January 15 and 16. The weatherman predicted even harsher weather in the next few days as Siberian winds are expected to bring down temperatures further.