Nirbhaya gangrape: Timeline and aftermath of the gruesome case

The Supreme Court on Friday confirmed the death sentence awarded to the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 sensational gangrape and murder case, terming it the 'rarest of rare', most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack on the 23-year-old paramedic student. (Read more)

Here's the timeline of the gruesome case

>> December 16, 2012: A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern raped by six people, including a juvenile, inside a moving bus in Delhi.

>> December 17: Bus driver Ram Singh and two other accused are arrested.

>> December 18: Protests over the incident, crowds clash with police in central Delhi. Fourth accused arrested.

>> December 19: Two accused brought before a Delhi court. Accused Vinay tells court "hang me".

>> December 21 : Fifth accused, who was 17-and-half years old at the time of the crime, arrested from Anand Vihar in east Delhi while boarding a bus to flee to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

>> Sixth accused Akshay Kumar Singh nabbed from Bihar.

>> December 22: Gang rape victim records statement before a sub-divisional magistrate.

>> December 23: Fast track court set up by the Delhi High Court.

>> December 24: The government announces setting up of a committee to suggest amendments to laws for speedy trials and enhanced punishment for criminals in rape cases.

>> December 27: Victim airlifted to Singapore for treatment.

>> December 29: She succumbs to her injuries at a Singapore hospital.

>> December 30: The body of the gang rape victim flown back to Delhi, cremated.

>> January 3, 2013: A case of rape, murder, kidnapping, destruction of evidence, and attempted murder filed against all the six accused in the case.

>> January 7: Court orders in-camera trial.

>> January 28: Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) declares that one of the accused is a minor.

>> February 2: Fast track court paves the way for trial and charges five men for murder, gang rape and other offences.

>> February 3: The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2013, issued. The relevant bill passed by the Lok Sabha March 19 and the Rajya Sabha March 21, making laws more stringent.

>> February 5: Trial begins in the case and court records statements of accused.

>> March 11: Accused Ram Singh found hanging in his Tihar Jail cell.

>> May 17: Victim's mother appears as a prosecution witness before the trial court and says "give justice to my daughter".

>> June 14: Juvenile accused turns 18 in custody. Age determined based on school certificate.

>> July 11: Juvenile Justice Board in New Delhi defers verdict on the minor accused to July 25.

>> July 25: Juvenile Justice Board defers verdict on minor accused till Aug 5.

>> August 22: The Supreme Court allows the juvenile board to go ahead with pronouncing its verdict.

>> August 31: Juvenile Justice Board sentences the minor accused to a three-year stay in a special home.

>> September 3: Delhi court reserves its order.

>> September 10: All the four accused Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh are held guilty on all counts. Court to pronounce quantum of punishment Sep 11.

>> September 11: Delhi court defers verdict on the four men accused to September 13.

>> September 13: The court sentences to death Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.

>> January 3, 2014: The Delhi High Court reserves its verdict on confirming the death sentence and appeals of the four convicts.

>> March 13: The Delhi High Court upholds the death sentences awarded to the four convicts.

>> June 2: Two death row convicts moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi Helhi Court verdict in the case.

>> July 14: The Supreme Court stayed till further orders the execution of death penalty of two of the four convicts. It stayed the execution of Vinay Sharma (21) and Akshay Thakur (29), who were convicted along with other two – Mukesh (27) and Pawan Gupta (20) – whose death sentence was already stayed.

>> December 18, 2015: Delhi High Court refuses to stay the release of the minor accused. He walked free after three years in a juvenile home.

>> April 3: Supreme Court begins hearing in the case.

>> July 11: Nirbhaya hearing begins with a change in Bench.

>> August 29: High drama in the courtroom as allegations of police tampering with evidence are made; ML Sharma breaks down.

>> November 7: Senior Advocate and Amicus Curiae Raju Ramachandran makes his submissions in Court, argues for the sentencing order to be set aside.

>> November 28: Senior Advocate and Amicus Curiae Sanjay Hegde argues against the reliability of evidence in the case.

>> January 6: Supreme Court seeks mitigating circumstances from the accused.

>> February 3: Supreme Court decides to rehear the case on the sentencing aspect after the petitioners contend that there have been violations of the procedure.

>> March 6: All the convict submit additional affidavits to the court.

>> March 27: Supreme Court reserves verdict after nearly a year of hearing the case.

>> May 5: SC upholds death penalty to four convicts, says the case falls under the category of 'rarest of rare' and the offence created "tsunami of shock".



with agency inputs