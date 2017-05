Defence lawyer AP Singh Pic Courtesy: ANI/Twitter

The defence lawyer in the case called the Supreme Court judgment "a slaughter of human rights". The apex court on Friday upheld the death penalty for the four convicts. "You can't hang someone just to send a message to the society. Human rights have been slaughtered today," said AP Singh, the convicts' lawyer.

He further went on to say, "Justice has not been done; we will file a review petition after reading the order."