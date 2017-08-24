Nishant Sudhakaran sculpts a masterpiece for Ganpati

With a strong family belief in Lord Ganesha, this year ace sculptor Nishant Sudhakaran (Founder at Leo Enterprises) has surpassed all imaginative goals to create a six foot Ganesha idol with automobile scraps.

A specialist in creating sculptors out of metal scrap, when a client approached Nishant to make one of Lord Ganesha, he couldn't resist. He believes his new born baby girl is an answer to his prayers to Ganpati, he believed this came as an opportunity to express his love towards the higher power.

Despite the short notice, a project that requires a commitment of nearly 60 – 70 days, he completed this magnificent piece within a month. Tirelessly working day and night with his team, he says "Ganpati Bappa removes all obstacles."

The thick sized, heavy automobile parts had to be handpicked so that they could fit in like a jigsaw puzzle. The most difficult and challenging part was the process of hammering and bending the parts to give the desire shape of the body. Sourcing flat parts from various vendors added to the challenge of executing the work at the deadline, which however we managed to accomplish.

A 6 feet tall "Chaar Bhuja Dhaari Vighnaharta" sculpture, it is made purely from various automobile scrap parts. These parts are almost 10 to 15 mm in thickness which were bent & welded together and meticulously shaped to make it a complete metal sculpture. This Ganpati Idol has been made from over 900 KGs of Ford car parts like disk brakes, fenders, clutch plates, flat gears, shaft gears, spark plugs, connecting rods, automobile chains, crank shafts just to name a few. The Mooshak (Rat/ Undir Mama) is also made from gears, nuts, bolts and also with a piston block and a wrought iron tail. This project was executed for Ford Motors in association with Madhvi Pittie (Co- Founder at WorkshopQ).

Installed at the Oberoi Mall (Goregaon, Mumbai) for three days this piece found the appreciation and fancy of one and all. During the festive season of Ganpati, this sculptor is the new way to recycle and create something that will sit like a timeless creation in your homes. Nishant is looking forward to customizing the same for clients across the world.