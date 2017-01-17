No alliance between Congress and NCP for BMC elections

Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam feels that the NCP does not enjoy any clout in the city and sharing seats with it will instead mar the Congress’ prospects



Posters and hoardings of political parties are being pulled down due to the approaching BMC elections, and kept in the ward office at Link Road, Borivli West. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The Mumbai Congress will not have a pre-poll alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party in the BMC polls. The party’s high command has approved a demand about this by the city unit, said Sanjay Nirupam, the MRCC chief, yesterday.

Sources said the MRCC president is of the view that the NCP does not have any clout in the city and sharing seats will in fact mar the Congress’ prospects. The NCP has been demanding a pact with the Congress. What angered Congress was the NCP’s declaration of candidates, even as it hasn’t come out with its own list yet.

“The high command has approved our demand and we are going solo in the BMC polls, seeking votes for a change. We want the Sena and BJP out of power,” he told a media conference.

Alternate plans

He said the Congress will instead have a pre-poll alliance with an RPI group, led by Prof Jogendra Kapade. It also launched its solo campaign yesterday with a street play that makes a mockery of the Sena’s DidYouKnow campaign, which tells voters about the works done in the past five years. The theatre group, which staged its first performance at the MRCC office near Azad Maidan yesterday, is scripted about the bad governance of the city during the Sena regime. It asks the audience, at least a dozen times in a 15-minute show, if they knew about the city’s failing infrastructure and the Modi government’s failure in the demonetisation plan.

NCP puts Supriya in-charge

Meanwhile, the NCP put party chief Sharad Pawar’s MP daughter, Supriya Sule, in-charge of the city campaign. She will address a series of election rallies in the city from today. Supriya has been handpicked in view of her urban image and great communication skills. Her father has already addressed a couple of meetings in the city.