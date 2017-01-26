No alternative fact: Wall, refugee ban closer to becoming reality

Likely to sign executive orders on the campaign promises



Donald Trump is expected to begin the first steps in building his wall along the Mexico border and target ‘sanctuary cities’. Pic/AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump was set to begin rolling out executive actions on immigration late yesterday, beginning with steps to build his proposed wall along the US-Mexico border, according to two administration officials.

He’s also expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and is reviewing proposals that would restrict the flow of refugees to the US.

Trump is expected to sign the first actions - including the measure to jumpstart construction of the wall - during a trip to the Department of Homeland Security.

On his personal Twitter account on Tuesday night, Trump tweeted: “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

Trump is said to be weighing the details of plans to restrict refugees coming to the US. The proposal includes at least a four-month halt on all refugee admissions, as well as a temporary ban on people from Muslim majority countries.