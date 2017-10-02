A day after an FIR was registered against 70 members of right wing groups Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad for celebratory firing and raising sectarian slogans here on Dussehra, no arrests have been made yet.



The incident came to light after a video went viral on Sunday showing some persons opening fire at a Hanuman temple near the Agra Fort after shastra puja (arms worship) on Saturday.



The FIR has named 29 office bearers who, sources said, were not yet traceable.



Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in the city for some time and celebratory firing has been banned.



Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak, in consultation with other senior officials, instructed the Rakabganj police station to register the FIR on the basis of the video.



Police said tourists at the Agra Fort, a World Heritage listed monument, felt threatened. The hawkers have also disappeared.



Right wing elements said all the men had licensed arms and fired in jubilation near the Ramlila ground.



A case against members of the Kshatriya Mahasabha was also registered by Sadar police station for brandishing and using arms in the open on Dussehra.



