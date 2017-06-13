No change in Theresa May's Brexit plan

Theresa May. Pic/AFP

Britain's plan for leaving the European Union has not changed, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday. "Our position is clearly set out, it is clearly set out in a number of places and there has been no change to that," May's spokesman said, adding that the Brexit minister David Davis had set out the same position earlier on Monday.

The election result forced May to search for a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), to prop up her government and vote through vital legislation.

"The talks are ongoing with the DUP, good progress is being made," the spokesman said. The first test of any deal is expected to come at the Queen's Speech – a formal occasion at which the government asks parliament to approve its legislative agenda. The speech was scheduled to take place on June 19, but the spokesman said an update would be issued on that subject, without commenting on whether it might be delayed. The BBC reported that the speech would be pushed back a few days.