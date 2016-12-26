No Christmas holiday in some BMC schools



Several vernacular schools remained shut for Christmas

If you are not studying in an English medium school in this city, Christmas is not a holiday for you, according to BMC’s education department. While school-goers across the country are celebrating the Yuletide spirit, this BMC decision has led to confusion among children and parents in the city.

RTI activist Anil Galgali has written to the chief of the civic body demanding equality in holiday calendar for all children. Speaking to mid-day, Galgali said, “Why shouldn’t there be parity in hol­i­days for all children. In localities with two or three different medium schools, some students followed their neighbours by example and reached school only to find it shut for Christmas. Also, many Marathi and Hindi medium schools had declared Christmas as a holiday, which led to further confusion among parents and children as to whether or not schools are open.”

One of the parents, Ravi Hasbe said, “Most of my neig­hbours’ children had their schools open, so I sent my daughter. But her school was shut.” Mahesh Palkar, education officer at BMC, said, “There are 79 holidays in an academic calendar, which have been decided as per requirement in different medium schools, consultation with teachers.”