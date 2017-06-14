No fish on Mumbai's flooded roads; BMC unearths lie behind photo



Tejas Mehta had posted this picture on Facebook saying a fisherman found the fish at waterlogged 120 Feet Road in Kandivli on Sunday

After media professional Tejas Mehta uploaded a picture of a man in Kandivli East posing with a fish caught from floodwater, the BMC has effectively dunked the photo's claims down the drain, literally.

The civic body claims the fish was caught from a nearby nullah at Thakur Village on Sunday afternoon and wasn't floating in the flooded area.

Areas like Sion, Ghatkopar, Andheri, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar were flooded on Sunday afternoon. Mehta, who was passing through the area, had clicked and uploaded a picture of a man seen holding a fish in his hand on the flooded 120 feet road at Thakur Village. Eyewitnesses had said the fish was caught from the flooded area.

When BMC officials inquired about the incident, they got to know the man posing in the photo is Krishnkumar Gupta, a resident of Chikhalwadi in Kandivali East. When they asked Gupta about the fish, he told them they were caught from the Janupada nullah, which is a routine activity during the monsoon.

A BMC official said: "We inspected the location and found that there is a river where people fish. The person who clicked the picture had indeed asked the fisherman to display the fish caught by him. Also, the area was not water logged enough for the fish to be seen on the road," said a BMC official.