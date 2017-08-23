No injuries after fire alert at London's Bank station: transport authority

There were no injuries after a fire alert at London's Bank station, travel authority Transport for London said on Wednesday, adding that all lines at the station were running normally apart from the Docklands Light Railway.
Earlier London firefighters said they were investigating a fire alert at an underground rail station in the heart of the city's financial district, which had led to the closure of a key commuter transport link.
