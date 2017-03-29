No international law to bar sale of items carrying Indian flag image

Representational picture

New Delhi: There is no international law barring the sale of products including doormats with image of the Indian flag in other countries, but legal action can be launched against e-commerce sites with commercial activities in India for selling such items, the government said on Wednesday.

Responding to a series of supplementaries on the issue, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said there was no international law or treaty that legally prohibited the sale of such items in other countries. However, there are laws and rules in the country which allow authorities to initiate legal proceedings against such e-commerce portals with commercial activities in India.

He said after the sale of doormats and slippers with Indian flags came to light in the US and Canada, Amazon has put in place "additional parameters" in its compliance software to ensure that their third-party vendors, while listing their products on Amazon marketplace, reveal detailed information on the items.

When a member pointed out that pictures of Mahatma Gandhi are pasted on dustbins to promote Swachh Bharat mission in Chhattisgarh, Akbar said law should be followed and is being followed.