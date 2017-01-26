No jobs for man who returned from Pakistan, fought depression

Vile Parle resident, who started the search a few weeks ago, says he has already been turned down by five companies even though he has excellent qualifications



Residents of Kamla Terrace building welcoming Bhavesh Parmar at his home in Vile Parle. File pic

Your past can catch up with your present and start to haunt you, something this 37-year-old Vile Parle resident will agree with.

After spending over seven long and traumatic years in Pakistan’s Lahore Central Jail and then undergoing treatment for depression for nearly five years, Bhavesh Parmar’s ordeal seems far from over.

Keen to start working and support his mother, he has applied to several companies for a job, but already five of them have turned him down in spite of him being a BCom as well as a software engineer. He has now applied to call centres, but hasn’t got a response from there so far either.

Keen to work

“My mother is a housewife; she has been taking care of me since years. I want to start working now and then get married. Ten years ago, I used to work in a multinational company as a network analyst for a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Now, I am willing to work for even Rs 20,000 a month, but none of the companies where I have applied have got back to me,” said Bhavesh.

“I have excellent qualifications. Shouldn’t that matter? I don’t know why no one is ready to hire me.”

He added, “I have applied in three call centres in Malad as well, for the post of customer service executive, but none of them have got back either. I just want to start working and become financially independent. Only then can I get married.”

Bhavesh’s mother Hansa said, “I too don’t know why my son is not being hired. All I can say is he is hale and hearty and can work if recruited. He doesn’t mind commuting either, in case he gets a job in Thane or Navi Mumbai. He is dedicated and hardworking.”

Years ago...

In 2006, after his father died of cancer, Bhavesh had slipped into depression. One day, in his mother’s absence he went missing. It was said that he went to Amritsar and from there, on board the Samjhauta Express, accidentally entered Pakistan.

A few years later, the Mumbai police called up his mother to inform her that her son was lodged in a jail in Lahore. Hansa then pursued the matter and approached then MLA Krishna Hegde and former MP Priya Dutt for help, who took up the issue with the central government.

After completing the legal formalities, Bhavesh was brought back to India in October 2012 via the Wagah border. The trauma of the imprisonment had exacerbated his depression, with him suffering from some memory loss and unable to remember properly how he got to Pakistan and his time there. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.