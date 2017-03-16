No jolly for first year LLB students. Read Why

Things are far from jolly for students of first year Bachelor of Law (LLB). The dates for the re-examination of their Semester I exams – which ended on January 30 – have already been declared, even though the students haven't yet received the results for the same. Students are confused, as they do not know whether they have passed or failed but the re-exam schedule is fixed. Moreover, there is no adequate window between the results and the re-exam for them to apply for the latter.

Not meeting deadline

It has been roughly 45 days since the Semester I exam ended, but Mumbai University is yet to stick to its deadline of releasing results. Even so, MU has already declared that the re-exam will begin from April 10. Students are now making rounds of the university, demanding postponement to avoid major chaos. "Why should any student apply for re-exam before knowing their re-evaluation result? This means I will lose my time, energy and money in applying for re-exam," said Prashant Kale, student of the Ambedkar Law College.

Lack of adequate time

Another student echoed the same complaint. "Why are there rules that results have to be declared within 45 days of examination? After the results are declared, failed students will apply for re-evaluation, that result again will take time. There is no adequate time in between for students to wait and see the re-evaluation result before applying for re-exam. If we have passed in the re-evaluation, is the university then going to reimburse money paid for the re-exam?" he questioned.

It's unnecessary

"Without giving enough time to students to know whether they have passed or failed, asking them to appear for re-exam is an unnecessary exploitation," said Sachin Pawar, President of the Student Law Council, that is helping law students, adding, "This is going to put students in a very difficult situation. Students will have to simultaneously run to apply for re-evaluation as well as re-exam. Why should they go through if the university has failed to declare its result in time?" Pawar said the council has written to MU, asking it to postpone the re-exam.