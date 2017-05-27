No logic under UK Independence Party's burqa ban

UK's far right wants to ban full face veils as 'it stops Vitamin D intake'



Representation Pic/thinkstock

The far-right UK Independence Party (UKIP) has pledged in its general election manifesto to ban the burqas or the full face veils in public places, citing among others a bizarre reason that they "prevent intake of essential vitamin D from sunlight".

"Clothing that hides identity, puts up barriers to communication, limits employment opportunities, hides evidence of domestic abuse, and prevents intake of essential vitamin D from sunlight, is not liberating," the UKIP election manifesto says.

The Paul Nuttall-led UKIP broke ranks with the other major parties yesterday by resuming national campaigning with the launch of its manifesto just days after the Manchester concert bombing that claimed 22 lives.

The UKIP pledged that it would introduce a ban on the wearing of the "dehumanising" burqa and full face coverings in public places, The Telegraph reported. Suggestions that UKIP is undermining liberty with this policy are absurd, the manifesto argues.

"There is no human right to conceal your identity. If anything prevents liberty, it is the niqab, by preventing women from being perceived as individuals in their own right," it says.