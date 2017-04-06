No more cuffs on Chintan Upadhyay during hearings: Dindoshi Sessions Court



Chintan Upadhyay

The Dindoshi Sessions Court yesterday ordered that artist and murder accused Chintan Upadhyay not be put in handcuffs when he is brought to court for hearings. Chintan is under trial for the murder of his wife and fellow artist Hema. His lawyer, Bharat Manghani, had filed an application stating that he was put under cuffs whenever he was brought to the court, adding, "This act is against the settled guidelines of the Supreme Court."

The prosecution did not object to the application, and the court then allowed it and passed an order accordingly. The trial was adjourned to April 25.