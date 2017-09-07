No more of 'no-development' on Aarey Milk Colony land



Green activists and residents have been opposing the construction based on the fact that the car depot would come up in the green zone of Aarey. File Pic

The efforts and hopes of environmental activists and citizens fighting to save Aarey Milk Colony from the threats of urbanisation were shattered on Wednesday, when the Urban Development department issued a notification mentioning that the 30-acre land on which the car depot for the Colaba Bandra Seepz Metro line 3 was to come up, no longer falls under the no-development zone. Hence, by all means, now the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) can go ahead with the construction.

Also read - Save Aarey: MMRC, sure you have all permits, ask activists

For months, green activists and residents had been opposing the construction based on the fact that the car depot would come up in the green zone of the Aarey Milk Colony, a case regarding which was being heard in the National Green Tribunal. They had also argued that the area falls under the no-development zone.

Also read - Aaditya Thackeray: Environment report misleading on Metro-3 car shed's proposed site

Speaking to mid-day, Stalin D, an environmentalist from NGO Vanashakthi and member of Save Aarey conservation group, said, "The chief minister is hell bent on destroying Aarey. He deliberately ignored the seven locations that were suggested earlier, on the directions of MMRCL, to suit vested interests. Obviously, the FSI gains are two huge to be ignored just for public interest."

You may also like - In pictures: 11 most dangerous Indian serial killers

