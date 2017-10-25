The state government has asked teachers to wait for their promotion until their school attains 80% results in classes IX and X. As per a recently introduced Government Resolution, teachers have been forced to rely on the school and students' performance for their promotion. The Maharashtra teachers' union has sent an ultimatum to the government to withdraw the GR or face mass protest.



Representation pic

"Our main purpose to introduce this criteria through GR - is that children should keep learning and the school should get an 'A' grade. Teachers cannot blame lack of facilities for being unable to teach children. Students' learning and school standard go hand in hand, and it also depends on the teacher's ability," said Nanad Kumar, Principal Secretary of Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department.

According to the new GR introduced on October 23, only teachers of schools which have received 'A' grade in the central government's Shaala Siddhi or National Programme on School Standard and Evaluation (NPSSE) and which have 80% result in classes IX and X, can apply for senior scale (12 years of experience) and selection grade (24 years of experience) promotion.

"This year class IX's new syllabus is difficult, how can we ensure that 80% students will pass?" said Rajesh Pandeya, a teacher from Fatima School.

"If a particular year a school achieves 80% result, then teachers will get scale promotion. But what if next year the same school fails to attain the result? Will the government demote the teachers? There is no clarity in the GR," said Anil Bornare, president of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad (Mumbai Region).

Also view - Rhea Pillai-Leander Paes court battle: 18 developments



