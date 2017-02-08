No proposal for separate colonies for Pandits in JK: Government

New Delhi: Putting all speculation to rest, the government on Tuesday informed Parliament there was no proposal for setting up separate colonies for Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said this while replying to a written question from Ashwini Kumar of Congress in Lok Sabha. The minister made it clear there was no proposal for setting up Sainik Colonies in the state. This issue had become a political controversy in the Kashmir Valley when reports appearing in media suggested creation of separate Sainik Colonies for security personnel.

Ahir's reply flies in the face of assertions made by some BJP leaders in Jammu and officials that separate colonies were being set up for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley who had migrated from it at the onset of militancy in 1990.