No selfie points at Shivaji Park: BMC



The extremely popular selfie point at Shivaji Park in Dadar

Just when the drama over the selfie point appeared to have concluded, the BMC took a sharp U-turn over its earlier decision. A day after it permitted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena to build their own selfie spots at Dadar's Shivaji Park, the corporation, on Saturday, cancelled the permission.

This startling decision came in following the orders issued by Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Saturday. The ward office then issued a letter to all three parties informing them about the cancellation of permission. In a bid to solve the matter and avoid quarrels, the BMC had on Friday granted permission to all three parties for a selfie point each.

'There has been a lot of opposition from locals and taking into account their complaints, the Municipal Commissioner has ordered that all permissions be cancelled," the ward office letter stated.

BMC's G-North ward officer Ramakant Biradar said, "We started receiving many requests for selfie points and considering the citizens' point of view, it would have been unfair to grant permission to some and not to others."

"We will speak to Shivaji Park residents and then decide what to do," said MNS corporator Sandeep Deshpande. Shiv Sena's local corporator Vishakha Raut said she hadn't received the letter with the new orders. "I will go through the letter and comment on Monday," she said. mid-day could not reach BJP's Ashish Shelar for a comment.