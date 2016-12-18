No tax exemption or privilege for political parties: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: There are enough provisions in the I-Tax Act to scrutinise the accounts of political parties even though their income is tax exempt, the government said on Saturday. The clarification comes in the wake of several Opposition leaders questioning the government move to exempt political parties from income tax.
Speaking on the controversy Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said, "This is a complete media creation. Has a single change made in the last two months or so or in the last two-and-a-half years with regard to taxation of political parties? The answer is 'No'."
CBI arrested two employees of cash department of RBI in Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with alleged conversion of R1.99 crore of demonetised currency with specified bank notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 100. CBIâÂÂsources said that Senior Special Assistant Sadananda Naika and Special Assistant AK Kavin were held for unauthorised exchange of currency.
Centre draws flak
Mamata Banerjee, TMC chief and Bengal CM
It is unfortunate how confusing and misleading statements are coming from senior government officials
Rahul Gandhi, Congress vice-president
Vijay Mallya is India's thief. After demonetisation, why did you (PM) waive his loan? Why did you feed him a toffee of R1,200 crore?
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief and Delhi CM
Most of the black money is in the hand of political parties
Pics: Ex-footballer Gascoigne's step-daughter Bianca is a bombshell
Photos: Priyanka Chopra's dinner outing with Arpita Khan Sharma in Bandra
Photos: Malaika, Saif's son Ibrahim visit Kareena and Taimur at hospital
Spotted: SRK, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem in Bandra
Photos: Malaika Arora Khan, Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport
0 Comments