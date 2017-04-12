No water in GLC, Sydenham College from April 7 to April 10

Sydenham College spent thousands to procure water tankers. Representation pic

After 13 days of water cuts because of repair work going on at the Bhandup pumping station, Mumbaikars have finally got their water supply back. However, in the past few days while BMC’s A ward claimed the cut was just 25 per cent, colleges in the same ward have alleged that their taps ran dry for four days.

On March 28, the Colaba ward office issued a press note about a 25 per cent water cut in the area. Students from Government Law College, Churchgate, and Sydenham College claimed that water supply was zero from April 7 till Monday evening.

The situation was so bad that students had to visit the railway station or the nearest fast food restaurant to use the washroom and had to buy drinking water. "We spend four to five hours at the college and were aware about the water cut. But, from April 7 onwards, we did not have even a drop of water in the taps. We immediately visited the BMC ward office, but were told to arrange for private water tanks,” said Anand Fadewar, third year LLB student.

Other students said, "This is the first time that there was not even a drop of water to drink at the college."

Speaking to mid-day, officials at the college confirmed the ongoing water crisis.

Sydenham College had the same story. "There was no water in the college and we had to arrange for our tankers. We had to spend Rs 1,500 per tanker and 2-3 tankers were needed every day," said Dr Annasaheb Khemnar, principal, Sydenham College.