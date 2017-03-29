Noida: Protests after Chinese employee allegedly disrespects tricolour



Representational pic

Noida: Workers at a mobile company here staged protest today after one of its Chinese officials allegedly threw the Indian national flag in a dustbin.

The company officials have offered unconditional apology after the district authorities and Deputy Labour Commissioner intervened in the matter, officials said. "Company officials and agitating employees were taken to discussion table. Both promised to resolve the issue amicably," city magistrate Ramanuj Singh said.

Singh said the employees demanded that the CCTV footage should be checked "to identify the Chinese official who threw the Indian flag in dustbin and an FIR be lodged against him. Company officers have offered apology". There was a labour dispute between workers and the Chinese company, Deputy Labour Commissioner too was called to settle the matter amicably, according to district officials.