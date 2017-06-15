Non-bailable warrant against Baba Ramdev in 'beheading remark' case



Baba Ramdev

A court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against yoga guru Ramdev in a case over his remarks made last year against those refusing to raise the slogan of 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Goyal issued the NBW against Ramdev and fixed August 3 as the next date of hearing in the case.

On May 12, the court had issued a bailable warrant against Ramdev.

"The order follows Ramdev's failure to appear before the court yet again today. He also failed to appear despite summons and a bailable warrant," counsel for the complainant in the case O P Chugh said.

Ramdev had made the remarks at a Sadbhawana Sammelan in April last year, which was called to promote peace in the city that witnessed violence during the Jat quota stir. He had said that but for the rule of law he would have "beheaded" lakhs of people for refusing to chant 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

On March 2, Goyal had issued summons to Ramdev after a complaint was filed by Congress leader and former Haryana minister Subhash Batra seeking registration of an FIR against the yoga guru.

The ACJM had then directed Ramdev to furnish Rs 1 lakh personal surety during the execution of warrant and also to appear in court on June 14.