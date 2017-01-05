Non-bailable warrant against Meghalaya legislator in rape case

Shillong: A court in Meghalaya on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrant against Independent legislator, Julius Dorphang, who has been accused of raping 14-year-old girl. Dorphang, a former rebel leader of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council and now supporting the Congress-led government, went into hiding after police registered a case against him.

The district session court issued the non-bailable warrant against Dorphang after he failed to appear before the Investigating Officer, probing into the case, Public Prosecutor I.C.Jha told IANS. Among other things, Dorphang was charged under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

On Tuesday, two civil society groups, including the powerful women's group Civil Society Women's Organisation, had asked police to issue a red alert for Dorphang. The groups also reiterated their demand for the resignation of Home Minister H.D.R. Lyngdoh after his son's guest house was used for sexual exploitation.

They also asked Assembly Speaker Abu Taher Mondal to take action against Dorphang, while asking Chief Minister Mukul Sangma to take full responsibility and ensure action against the two legislators who are members of the Meghalaya United Alliance government. Police have arrested five persons, which include three women pimps. A waitress at the Home Minister's family-run guest house has also been arrested.