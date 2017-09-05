Nonagenarian dead in building collapse in Kolkata

A nonagenarian resident died while two others of the same family got severely injured as part of an old three-storey residential building in Burrabazar area here collapsed on Tuesday.

Police and fire department officials rushed to the accident spot and recovered those trapped under the debris.

"Three people were recovered from the debris and sent to the Kolkata Medical College Hospital," an official said. One of them, Taraprasanna Saha, 91, succumbed to his injuries. His wife and their daughter are in critical condition.

Local MLA and Trinamool Congress leader Smita Bakshi visited the accident spot and said the residents refused to leave the house even after it was tagged "dangerous" by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.