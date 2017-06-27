None questioned surgical strikes on Pak soil: Modi in US

Says there's not a single blot of corruption against his regime; praises Swaraj for prompt action, even at 2 am
PM Modi waves during the United States Community Reception in Washington. Pic/PTI
PM Modi said yesterday that India has succeeded in convincing the world about the "face of terrorism", hence, not a single nation questioned the country's major decision to conduct surgical strikes against terrorist launchpads on Pakistani soil.
Addressing the nearly 600 Indian-Americans at a reception organised for him in Virginia, a suburb of Washington DC, he said, "When India carried out the surgical strikes, the world realised our strength and saw that while we exercise restraint, when the need arises, India can also show its strength and might in dealing with terror and protecting itself," he said.
'Not a single blot'
Projecting his government's success in the areas of fighting terror and graft, Modi said that there has not been a single blot of corruption against his regime in the last three years.
Praises for Swaraj
As part of that outreach, PM Modi praised his External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, saying she and her ministry have effectively used social media to deliver good governance and help Indians in distress in every corner of the world. "If any Indian in distress tweets from anywhere in the world to the External Affairs Ministry, even at two in the night, within 15 minutes Sushma Swaraj replies to it, the government takes prompt action and delivers results," PMâÂÂModi said.
Hizbul chief designated global terrorist
The US State Department yesterday designated Syed Salahuddin, head of Kashmiri militant group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, as a specially designated global terrorist. The move came just hours before the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House. It prohibits USâÂÂcitizens from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin, and all of Salahuddin's property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction will be blocked.
80k No. of Indians brought back safely from abroad, Modi said
