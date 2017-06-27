None questioned surgical strikes on Pak soil: Modi in US

Says there's not a single blot of corruption against his regime; praises Swaraj for prompt action, even at 2 am



PM Modi waves during the United States Community Reception in Washington. Pic/PTI

PM Modi said yesterday that India has succeeded in convincing the world about the "face of terrorism", hence, not a single nation questioned the country's major decision to conduct surgical strikes against terrorist launchpads on Pakistani soil.

Addressing the nearly 600 Indian-Americans at a reception organised for him in Virginia, a suburb of Washington DC, he said, "When India carried out the surgical strikes, the world realised our stren­gth and saw that while we exercise restraint, when the need arises, India can also show its strength and might in dealing with terror and protecting itself," he said.

'Not a single blot'

Projecting his government's success in the areas of fighting terror and graft, Modi said that there has not been a single blot of corruption against his regi­me in the last three years.

Praises for Swaraj

As part of that outreach, PM Modi praised his External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, saying she and her ministry have effectively used social media to deliver good governance and help Indians in distress in every corner of the world. "If any Indian in distress tweets from anywhere in the world to the External Affairs Ministry, even at two in the night, within 15 minutes Sushma Swaraj replies to it, the government takes prompt action and delivers results," PMâÂÂModi said.