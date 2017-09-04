North Korea announces detonation of hydrogen bomb, calls it 'perfect success'

Almost a year after its fifth nuclear test, North Korea detonates hydrogen bomb, calls it a 'perfect success'
Illustration/Uday Mohite
North Korea announced it detonated a thermonuclear device yesterday in its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date.
The North called it a "perfect success" while its neighbours condemned the blast immediately. Though the precise strength of the blast has yet to be determined, South Korea's weather agency said the artificial earthquake it caused was five to six times stronger than tremors generated by its previous tests. It reportedly shook buildings in China and in Russia. The test was carried out at 12.29 pm local time at the Punggye-ri site, where North Korea has also conducted past nuclear tests.
Officials in Seoul put the magnitude at 5.7, while the US Geological Survey said it was a magnitude 6.3. The strongest artificial quake from previous tests was a magnitude 5.3.
The North claimed the device it tested was a thermonuclear weapon, commonly called an H-bomb. It said the underground test site did not leak radioactive materials, which would make such a determination even harder.
At the same time, the simple power of the blast was convincing. Japan's Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said it might have been as powerful as 70 kilotons. The North claims the device was made domestically and has explosive power that can range from tens to hundreds of kilotons.
Stop wrong actions, says China
China yesterday strongly condemned North Korea's sixth nuclear test and asked the reclusive nation to "cease" its "incorrect actions" and return to the dialogue table for denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. China, North Korea's main diplomatic ally, criticised the country for ignoring international condemnation of its atomic weapons programme.
World condemns
Indian External Affairs Ministry
'We call upon North Korea to refrain from such actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond. India also remains concerned about the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies'
Donald Trump, US President
'Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States. North Korea is a rogue nation, which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success'
Emmanuel Macron, French President
'The international community must be very firm in its handling of this latest provocation, in order to get North Korea to unconditionally return to talks and proceed with the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantle-ment of its nuclear and ballistic programmes'
Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister
'The fact that North Korea forced through a nuclear test this time is absolutely unacceptable to our country. North Korea's nuclear and missile development programme is a threat that is more grave and urgent to the safety of our country'
Russian Foreign Ministry
'This latest disregard by Pyongyang... deserves the strongest condemnation…the continuation of such a line is fraught with serious consequences'
6.3
Magnitude of the quake caused by the H-bomb
5.3
Strongest quake magnitude from previous N.Korea tests
70kt
Intensity of the H-bomb that was tested on Sunday
30kt
North Korea's previous record of the intensity of its bombs
Trending Video
Exclusive video: Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on day 1
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments