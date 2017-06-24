North Korea denies torturing Otto Warmbier



Otto Warmbier. Pic/AFP

North Korea yesterday accused the United States of waging a "smear campaign" over the death of an American student who was detained for more than a year and sent back home in a coma. The North had earlier Friday denied torturing or mistreating Warmbier, in the first official reaction to his death.

"The smear campaign against (North Korea) staged in the US compels us to make firm determination that humanitarianism and benevolence for the enemy are a taboo and we should further sharpen the blade of law", the foreign ministry spokesman said in state media.

Regarding torture allegations, a spokesman for the National Reconciliation Council said, "Those who have absolutely no idea about how well we treated Warmbier under humanitarian conditions dare to utter 'mistreatment' and 'torture'.