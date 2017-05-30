North Korea fires Scud-class ballistic missile



North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (in white) watches the test of a new anti-aircraft guided weapon system at an undisclosed location. Pic/AFP

North Korea fired at least one short-range ballistic missile yesterday that landed in the sea off its east coast, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions. The missile was believed to be a Scud-class ballistic missile and flew about 450 km, South Korean officials said.

Monday's launch followed two successful tests of medium- to long-range missiles in as many weeks by the North, which has been conducting such tests at an unprecedented pace in an effort to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the mainland US.

North Korea likely showing its determination to push ahead in the face of international pressure to rein in its missile programme and "to pressure the (South Korean) government to change its policy on the North", South Korea's joint chiefs of staff spokesman Roh Jae-cheon said.