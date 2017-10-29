North Korea nuclear threat 'is accelerating': Mattis

US defence secretary Jim Mattis has said the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating. In remarks with South Korean defence minister Song Young-moo at his side, Mattis accused the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programmes and vowed to defeat any attack.



Mattis alongside his South Korean counterpart, Song Young-moo

He said the North engaged in "outlaw" behaviour and that the US will never accept a nuclear North. He added that regardless of what the North might try, it is overmatched by the firepower and cohesiveness of the US-South Korean alliance. He adding that diplomacy remains the preferred way to deal with the North.