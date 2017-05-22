North Korea's latest missile launch lands outside Japan's EEZ

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waving to developers of ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 on Saturday. Pic/AFP
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, its second missile test in a week.
South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Sunday's missile was launched from a location near Pukchang. The missile flew about 500 km, it said. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said itlanded outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and no damage to ships or airplanes was reported.
Voices
South Korea's foreign ministry
'Reckless and irresponsible actions throwing cold water over the hopes and desires of this new government and the international community for denuclearisation and peace on the Korean peninsula'
Shinzo Abe,
Japanese Prime Minister
'[The missile test is] a snub and a challenge to international efforts for a peaceful resolution'
