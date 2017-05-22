North Korea's latest missile launch lands outside Japan's EEZ



North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waving to developers of ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 on Saturday. Pic/AFP

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, its second missile test in a week.

South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Sunday's missile was launched from a location near Pukchang. The missile flew about 500 km, it said. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said itlanded outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and no damage to ships or airplanes was reported.