Northern Railways cancels 16 trains for Maharashtra



Mumbai local. File pic



In view of the heavy rains in Maharashtra, Northern Railways on Wednesday cancelled 16 trains to and from the state.

"Due to operational reasons and heavy rains in Maharashtra, 16 trains will remain cancelled on Wednesday," a Northern Railway official said.

Cancelled trains include Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express, Mumbai Central-Firozpur Janta Express, Firozpur-Mumbai Central Janta Express, Amritsar-Saharsa Jansadharan Express, Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakund Express.

Besides, Jammu Tawi-Tata Nagar Muri Express, Firozpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Intercity Express, Firozpur-Sri Ganganagar Intercity Express, Firozpur-Ludhiana Sutlej Express, Nanded-Amritsar Express, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya Express, Chandigarh-Ajmer Garibrath Express, Chandigarh-Jaipur Intercity Express, Sirsa-Tilak Bridge-Sirsa Express, Hisar-Jind Passenger, Bandra Terminus-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express have also been cancelled.

The Northern Railways has also cancelled one train on August 31 and on September 1.