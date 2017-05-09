Not all students pelt stones, says Mehbooba Mufti as kids clash

Supporters of Awami Itihaad Party president Abdul Rashid Sheikh being detained during a protest march in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

As school students clashed with security forces in Pulwama district yesterday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti stressed that not every young Kashmiri was a stone pelter.

Kashmir once again stood at the crossroads, she said, but added that peace would return to the troubled Valley, which has been seeing protests, mostly by students, over the last two months.

"There are some who pelt stones, but not all the youth from Kashmir do so," she said.

In Pulwama, the anger was visible as schoolkids marched against what they described as police highhandedness, clashing with security forces. The police said the students threw stones at security personnel, who lathicharged them.