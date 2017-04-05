Not an April Fool's prank! Mumbai man charged Rs 149 crore by Ola on April 1



Sushil Narsian (R) and (L) the amount charged by Ola. Pic courtesy/Sushil Narsian's Facebook page

Sushil Narsian, a Mumbai resident booked an Ola taxi on April 1 from his home in Mulund West to Vakola Market. The driver had difficulties locating his residence as his phone had stopped working forcing Narsian to walk till the pick-up point only for the ride to be cancelled in the last minute.

According to a report by NDTV, to Narsian's shock, he discovered that he had an outstanding amount of a whopping Rs 1.49 crore with Ola, while trying to book another ride. The cab company also deducted Rs 127 from his mobile wallet for the 300-metre ride. Considering it to be an April Fool's joke, Sushil Narsian contacted Ola on social media, who refunded his money and fixed the issue, which he termed a technical glitch within a couple of hours.

Despite this experience, Sushil Narsian says he doesn't hold any ill feelings towards Ola and would continue to utilise the app in future.

His Facebook post regarding this matter got a lot of comments with one user jokingly wondering whether the trip was to a faraway planet like Pluto or Neptune.