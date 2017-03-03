Not doing any work is Narendra Modi's biggest 'karnama': Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav waves at people during his election rally in Ballia on Thursday
Ballia: Hitting back at Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav yesterday said not doing any work is the PM's biggest "karnama" (misdeed). "Modiji spoke about our 'karnama' but did not give any account of his work. He is shying away from debate on development. Actually, doing nothing is his biggest karnama," he said.
Yadav's retort came against the backdrop of Modi's comment that in UP "karname boltey hain" (misdeeds speak out loud). Exhorting the electorate to vote, Yadav said, "You have already stood in line to deposit your money. Now, time has come to stand in line and vote against the BJP. We have heard his 'mann ki baat' for a long time."
BJPâÂÂwants check on burkha-clad voters
Lucknow: The BJP yesterday urged the Election Commission to ensure deployment of women police and para-military forces at "sensitive" polling booths in the last two phases of the UP Assembly polls to examine burqa-clad female voters and prevent bogus voting, leaving some Muslim bodies fuming. The party said, "Adequate deployment of female police would ensure proper checking of women voters, and at the same time, minimise incidents of bogus voting."
