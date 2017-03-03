Not doing any work is Narendra Modi's biggest 'karnama': Akhilesh Yadav



Akhilesh Yadav waves at people during his election rally in Ballia on Thursday

Ballia: Hitting back at Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav yesterday said not doing any work is the PM's biggest "karnama" (misdeed). "Modiji spoke about our 'karnama' but did not give any account of his work. He is shying away from debate on development. Actually, doing nothing is his biggest karnama," he said.

Yadav's retort came against the backdrop of Modi's comment that in UP "karname boltey hain" (misdeeds speak out loud). Exhorting the electorate to vote, Yadav said, "You have already stood in line to deposit your money. Now, time has come to stand in line and vote against the BJP. We have heard his 'mann ki baat' for a long time."